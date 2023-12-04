Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 203,740 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises about 4.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 7.65% of RBC Bearings worth $479,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,759,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $264.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average is $225.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,867 shares of company stock worth $4,605,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

