Durable Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,490 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.49% of agilon health worth $104,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of agilon health stock remained flat at $11.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.45. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

