Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 26,642 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the period. Clear Secure makes up about 2.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 7.54% of Clear Secure worth $265,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $47,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 46.6% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 885,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 333,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.