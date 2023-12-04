Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 942,811 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,811 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 10.36% of Warby Parker worth $117,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Warby Parker by 160.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 148.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 299,406 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $960,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WRBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,364. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.