DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. 2,282,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

