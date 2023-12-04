e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 240573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.73 ($0.12).
e-therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a market cap of £52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
e-therapeutics Company Profile
e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than e-therapeutics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.