Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 2.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Eagle Materials worth $208,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,724. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

