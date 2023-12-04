Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.