Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Approximately 50.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Ebix Trading Down 0.9 %

EBIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. 817,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,267. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ebix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

