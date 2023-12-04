Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 35896007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £715,200.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

