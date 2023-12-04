Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Nicholas J. Alfano Sells 6,000 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $193.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

