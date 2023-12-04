Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

