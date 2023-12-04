Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

EW traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $69.36. 975,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

