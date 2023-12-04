Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,829. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

