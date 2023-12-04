Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $276,020.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00.

EA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,300. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

