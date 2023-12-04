Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.