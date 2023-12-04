Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of ESBA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

