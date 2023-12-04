Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 994,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. 176,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,155. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.