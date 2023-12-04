Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ENR stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,870. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

