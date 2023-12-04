Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Insider Shaun Ankers Purchases 4,000 Shares

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Ankers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,268.00 ($10,773.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in the Australasia, and Europe. The company offers enFlow, a tool for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and backoffice solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

