Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lowered by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 2.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,057,500 shares of company stock worth $14,319,475. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

