Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
In related news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $10,000,650 over the last 90 days. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter valued at $135,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 624,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 73,641 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enfusion by 770.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
