Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,491 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enova International from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Enova International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.31. 114,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,962. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $58.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $551.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.