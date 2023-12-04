Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Position Boosted by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,494 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for 5.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Enovix worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,961. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

