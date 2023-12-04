Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 13,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

