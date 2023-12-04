Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $278.42

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.42 and last traded at $278.42, with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 65.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enstar Group news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,362,291.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 651.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

