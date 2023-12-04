Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 404.20% from the company’s current price.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. 4,234,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,691. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 247,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.