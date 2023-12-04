Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 226,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,328. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.38.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
