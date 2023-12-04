Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,468 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Toll Brothers by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5,629.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 360,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 50.8% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.