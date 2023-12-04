Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $160.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

