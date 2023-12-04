Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,495 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after buying an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

