Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 300,777 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 368,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares during the period.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

