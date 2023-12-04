Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after purchasing an additional 966,094 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $128.82 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.