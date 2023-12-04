Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

