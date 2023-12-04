Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $154.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

