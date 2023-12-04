Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $139.28 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

