Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,620.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 301,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

