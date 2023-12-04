Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $204.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

