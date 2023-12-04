Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.