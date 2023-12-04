Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 121.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

