Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

