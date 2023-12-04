Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

