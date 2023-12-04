Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,251 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.