Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Shares of RGEN opened at $164.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

