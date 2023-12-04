Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.72 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

