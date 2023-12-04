Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

