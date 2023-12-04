Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,647 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

