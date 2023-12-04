Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

