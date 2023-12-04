Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $228.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

