Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 268,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,304. Equillium has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Equillium by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Equillium from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

