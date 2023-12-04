Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Increased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $818.25. 78,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $748.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,579. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

